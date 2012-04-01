April 1 American Hunter Mahan became the first
golfer to record multiple wins on the PGA Tour this year by
claiming a one-stroke victory at the Houston Open in Humble,
Texas, on Sunday.
Mahan, who won the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in
February, shot a one-under-par 71 in Sunday's final round at
Redstone for a 16-under-par total of 272.
Sweden's Carl Petterssen, who held the lead briefly before a
two-shot swing in the middle of the round put Mahan back on top
of the leaderboard, also posted a 71 for 273.
Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South
Africa began the day with a two-shot lead but double-bogeyed the
fifth and eighth holes to slide back.
Oosthuizen, who romped to a seven-stroke victory at the 2010
British Open, got back on track in the back nine with three
birdies to complete a 75 and finish third at 274.
