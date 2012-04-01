April 1 American Hunter Mahan became the first golfer to record multiple wins on the PGA Tour this year by claiming a one-stroke victory at the Houston Open in Humble, Texas, on Sunday.

Mahan, who won the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, shot a one-under-par 71 in Sunday's final round at Redstone for a 16-under-par total of 272.

Sweden's Carl Petterssen, who held the lead briefly before a two-shot swing in the middle of the round put Mahan back on top of the leaderboard, also posted a 71 for 273.

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa began the day with a two-shot lead but double-bogeyed the fifth and eighth holes to slide back.

Oosthuizen, who romped to a seven-stroke victory at the 2010 British Open, got back on track in the back nine with three birdies to complete a 75 and finish third at 274.

(Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)