April 27 American journeyman Jason Dufner rolled
in a 30-foot eagle putt on his final hole to grab an early
one-shot lead in Friday's second round of the New Orleans
Classic in Avondale, Louisiana.
Seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour after twice losing
out in playoffs last season, Dufner carded a flawless
seven-under-par 65 at the TPC Louisiana to post a 12-under total
of 132.
Britain's Russell Knox, a rookie on the U.S. circuit this
year who has made only two cuts in eight starts, was alone in
second after firing a superb 64 to tie the course record.
Australian left-hander Greg Chalmers also shot a 64 and was
a further stroke back at 10 under, level with three-times major
winner Ernie Els (68).
The 35-year-old Dufner, with his distinctive pre-shot
waggle, was among several players who took advantage of
relatively calm morning conditions before the breeze began to
pick up.
He birdied four of his first seven holes and picked up
another shot at the par-five 11th before setting up his
spectacular eagle at the last with a five-wood from 236 yards.
"I had just a really good number for my five-wood to get
somewhere on that green," a smiling Dufner told reporters.
"Then I had a putt that was down-grain and breaking to the
left with the grain so that was a nice way to finish the day."
IN CONTENTION
Dufner, beaten in playoffs for last year's Phoenix Open and
also the PGA Championship in Atlanta, believes he is becoming
much more comfortable when in contention.
"There are a lot of different things that go into winning
besides hitting the golf ball, so I've been trying to think
about what I can do better mentally, what I can do better
emotionally out there," he said.
"Maybe, this will be the week. I've had a lot of really nice
finishes here on this golf course and feel pretty comfortable
playing this golf course."
British world number two Luke Donald rebounded from his
opening 73 with a bogey-free 65, covering four holes around the
turn in five under to finish six strokes off the lead.
"It was certainly not quite as breezy as it was yesterday
afternoon," Englishman Donald said. "The wind didn't really pick
up until 16 ... so I had a good six holes without any breeze and
made a couple of birdies.
"It's nice to post a low number and get back into the mix."
Overnight leaders Ken Duke and Cameron Tringale, and Masters
champion Bubba Watson, who clinched last year's New Orleans
Classic in a playoff, were among the late starters.
The cut was projected to fall at two under with former major
champions Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman and PGA Championship
winner Keegan Bradley among those in danger of missing out.
