April 28 American Jason Dufner birdied two of
the last four holes to take a two-shot lead in Saturday's third
round of the New Orleans Classic in Avondale, Louisiana and
close in on a maiden PGA Tour victory.
A stroke in front of the chasing pack overnight, journeyman
Dufner broke clear of a three-way logjam late in the day as he
birdied the 15th and last holes to card a five-under-par 67.
The laid-back 35-year-old came close to eagling the par-five
18th for the second day in a row after hitting an exquisite
second shot to 12 feet but his first putt pulled up an inch
short of the cup.
The tap-in birdie gave Dufner a 17-under total of 199 at the
TPC Louisiana with Canadian Graham DeLaet alone in second after
carding a seven-birdie 66.
South African Ernie Els, a three-times major winner, birdied
three of the last six holes for a 68 to lie three strokes off
the pace with American John Rollins (69).
Dufner, who twice lost out in playoffs on the PGA Tour last
season, mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to reach the turn
in three-under 33.
Though he was briefly caught at the top by DeLaet and
Rollins, he broke clear with his birdie at the par-four 15th
where his approach ended up just two feet from the pin.
Playing with his customary unflappable demeanour, Dufner
safely parred the short 17th before tightening his grip on the
tournament with another birdie at the last.
British world number two Luke Donald, who had battled to an
opening 73, was delighted to finish the round five strokes off
the lead having followed Friday's 65 with a seven-birdie 66.
"It was just a solid round," the Englishman said. "I had
kind of a slow start on Thursday but 13 under for the last 36
holes is very pleasing and I'm playing a lot better. I'm back
here in the mix a little bit."
