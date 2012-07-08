Golf-Others need to improve game to keep pace with Johnson, says Day
Feb 19 Top golfers needed to pick up their games to keep pace with Dustin Johnson, Australian Jason Day said on Sunday after losing top ranking to the long-hitting American.
July 8 PGA Tour rookie Ted Potter Jr. won his first title on the U.S. circuit with a nerve-jangling playoff victory over fellow American Troy Kelly at the Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Sunday.
Left-hander Potter sealed the win with a four-foot birdie putt at the third extra hole, the par-three 18th, after Kelly missed his attempt from 45 feet.
Potter had a golden opportunity to wrap up victory one hole earlier, at the par-five 17th, but he lipped out with a birdie putt from five feet.
The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 16-under-par 264, Kelly closing with a four-under 66 on the Old White TPC Course and Potter finishing eagle-birdie for a 64.
South Korean Charlie Wi eagled the 17th on the way to a 65 to share third place at 14 under with PGA Tour rookie Charlie Beljan (67). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson secured the world number one ranking in style when he smoked the field for a five-stroke victory at the Genesis Open in southern California on Sunday.
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson took over from Jason Day as the number one player in world golf on Sunday following his victory at the PGA Tour's Genesis Open in Los Angeles and said it had been quite a journey to reach the peak of his sport.