By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, Aug 6 (Reuters) -
U npredictability has been the predominant theme going into all
the majors in recent years and this week's PGA Championship on
the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is no exception.
Sixteen different players have claimed the last 16 major
titles and that trend could continue as players such as British
world number one Luke Donald and fourth-ranked Lee Westwood aim
for their first grand slam crowns.
The dominant era of 14-times major winner Tiger Woods ended
four years ago, his aura of invincibility swiftly disappearing
as he battled injuries and tried to rebuild his golf swing and
private life following the breakup of his marriage.
Though Woods has produced good form in fits and starts this
year, winning a season-high three times on the PGA Tour, he has
always judged the true success of his golfing campaigns by the
number of majors won.
"Winning golf tournaments makes it successful, but winning a
major makes it a great year," four-times PGA champion Woods said
while preparing for the final major of 2012.
"You can go from having a 'so-so' year to all of a sudden
winning one major and ... it's a great year because you're part
of history when you do something like that.
"Ernie has been consistent this year ... but then all of a
sudden it just jumps you into a different category," he said of
South African Ernie Els who ended a 10-year victory drought at
the majors by winning last month's British Open at Royal Lytham.
Woods was in contention going into the weekend at the last
two majors before fading, finishing joint 21st at the U.S. Open
and tying for third at the British Open.
However, he gave himself a timely confidence boost for
Kiawah Island by firing a four-under-par 66 in the final round
of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday to climb into a
tie for eighth place.
"I feel very good about where I'm at. I'm excited about it,"
Woods said. "I putted well the last two days, which was good. My
tee-to-green game was, I thought, pretty dialed in."
GLITTERING RESUME
While Woods seeks a 15th major crown on the wind-swept Ocean
Course at Kiawah Island, Englishman Donald will be hunting his
first, the single glaring hole in an otherwise glittering career
resume.
"Since I first turned pro, the goal was always to win majors
and that hasn't changed," said Donald, who has been world number
one for a total of 56 weeks.
"I've been able to win tournaments without playing my best
golf, and I think majors can be a similar deal. No matter what
kind of game I come with to any of the tournaments, including
the majors, I'm going to have a chance to win."
Donald and company face a brutal test this week on the
par-72 7,676-yard Ocean Course, the longest layout ever to stage
a major championship.
"The front nine is a really nice, playable golf course, and
then the back nine is not," smiled Australian Adam Scott, who
finished second to Els in last month's British Open after
squandering a four-shot lead with four holes to play.
"If the wind blows, it's just going to be very difficult,
even if they move tees forward and stuff like that. The green
complexes are very severe on some holes, and there is extreme
penalty for a miss."
Of all the majors in recent times, the PGA attracts the
strongest field - this week the world's top 108 players are all
scheduled to compete - and yet it has often been the most likely
to throw up a surprise winner.
The championship was won in consecutive years from 2002 by
unheralded Americans Rich Beem and Shaun Micheel, underlining
that any player is capable of victory.
Keegan Bradley, in his rookie season on the PGA Tour,
clinched last year's title in a playoff with fellow American
Jason Dufner after starting the week ranked 108th in the world.
Other likely contenders this week are Masters champion Bubba
Watson, 2011 U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy, British duo Westwood
and Justin Rose, Americans Steve Stricker, Hunter Mahan and
Dufner, and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl
Schwartzel.
Whoever ends up lifting the prized Wanamaker Trophy on
Sunday will have coped best with one of golf's toughest
challenges.
