AKRON, Ohio Aug 5 Keegan Bradley won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational by one shot on Sunday after playing partner Jim Furyk, a stroke in front playing the last, double-bogeyed the 18th to tumble back into a tie for second.

American Bradley, who won his first major title at last year's PGA Championship, sank a 15-footer to save par on the final hole for a six-under 64 and a 13-under total of 267.

A distraught Furyk missed a five-footer for bogey to take the tournament into a playoff and then tapped in for a six and a closing 69 to finish at 12 under with fellow American Steve Stricker (64).

Furyk, bidding for his first PGA Tour title in two years, led by three shots midway through Sunday's final round before Bradley mounted a spectacular charge with a blistering run of three birdies in five holes after the turn. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Simon Evans)