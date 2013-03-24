ORLANDO, Florida, March 24 Tiger Woods's bid to regain the world number one ranking was interrupted on Sunday when violent thunderstorms swept across the Bay Hill Club, halting the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods had just begun play, rolling in an 11-foot birdie putt on the second hole, to open up a three-shot cushion when horns sounded to clear the course.

Heavy rains and strong winds followed, ripping branches from trees and sending spectators running for cover.

The clubhouse and media center lost power and there was no word when or if play would resume.

Woods entered the final round with a two-shot lead as he seeks his eighth win at Bay Hill.

He could reclaim the number one world ranking from Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy with a victory.

(Reporting by Steve Keating) (Editing by Gene Cherry)