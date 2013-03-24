UPDATE 1-Golf-No doubting Thomas as ace boosts him to WGC lead
ORLANDO, Florida, March 24 Tiger Woods's bid to regain the world number one ranking was interrupted on Sunday when violent thunderstorms swept across the Bay Hill Club, halting the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Woods had just begun play, rolling in an 11-foot birdie putt on the second hole, to open up a three-shot cushion when horns sounded to clear the course.
Heavy rains and strong winds followed, ripping branches from trees and sending spectators running for cover.
The clubhouse and media center lost power and there was no word when or if play would resume.
Woods entered the final round with a two-shot lead as he seeks his eighth win at Bay Hill.
He could reclaim the number one world ranking from Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy with a victory.
* Mickelson, McIlroy two shots behind (Updates with quotes, details)
March 4 A hole-in-one boosted Justin Thomas to a one-stroke lead over fellow American Dustin Johnson, and a two-shot cushion over Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy after the third round at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Mexico City -12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68 -9 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 71 66 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 -8 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 67 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 Thomas Pieter