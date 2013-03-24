UPDATE 1-Golf-No doubting Thomas as ace boosts him to WGC lead
* Mickelson, McIlroy two shots behind (Updates with quotes, details)
ORLANDO, Florida, March 24 Tiger Woods's bid to regain the world number one ranking was put on hold on Sunday when violent thunderstorms swept across the Bay Hill Club, suspending until Monday the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Heavy rains and strong winds from the storms ripped branches from trees and left the course unplayable, forcing the suspension until Monday morning.
Woods, seeking to supplant Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy as world number one with a win at one of his favourite courses, had just rolled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the second hole when horns sounded to evacuate the course.
The American will have a three-stroke lead when the tournament resumes. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Orlando, editing by Gene Cherry and Ed Osmond)
March 4 A hole-in-one boosted Justin Thomas to a one-stroke lead over fellow American Dustin Johnson, and a two-shot cushion over Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy after the third round at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Mexico City -12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68 -9 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 71 66 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 -8 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 67 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 Thomas Pieter