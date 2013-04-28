April 28 American Billy Horschel charged ahead with six consecutive birdies, then held his nerve down the stretch to win his maiden PGA Tour title by one shot at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, Louisiana on Sunday.

Two strokes off the pace going into a weather-disrupted final round, Horschel took advantage of rain-softened conditions and preferred lies at the TPC Louisiana as he sealed his long-awaited breakthrough victory with an eight-under-par 64.

The slim 26-year-old, who had recorded top-10s in his three previous starts on the U.S. circuit, stunningly drained a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-five last to post a 20-under total of 268.

D.A. Points, playing with Horschel in the penultimate grouping, had been tied for the lead with three holes remaining but had to settle for second place after closing with a seven-birdie 65. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)