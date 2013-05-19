May 19 South Korean Bae Sang-moon made a fast start, then overcame strong winds and a mid-round wobble to clinch his maiden PGA Tour title by two shots at the Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, an 11-time champion on various professional tours in his native Asia, held his nerve in difficult conditions on a fast-running layout to close with a one-under-par 69 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas.

Bae, who had charged four strokes clear with 11 holes to play, fell back into a tie for the lead with overnight pacesetter Keegan Bradley after bogeying the 15th but recovered with a birdie on 16 to post a 13-under total of 267.

American Bradley, the 2011 winner who had led after the first three rounds in pursuit of a fourth PGA Tour victory, had to settle for second place after battling to a 72. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)