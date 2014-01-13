Jan 12 American Jimmy Walker birdied four of the last six holes to storm clear of a crowded leaderboard and win his second PGA Tour title by one shot at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, who had trailed by two strokes overnight, produced ice-cool composure and superb play over the closing stretch as he fired a flawless seven-under-par 63 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Six players held at least a share of the lead during a wildly fluctuating final round but Walker made his timely charge with birdies at the 13th, 15th, 16th and 17th to post a 17-under total of 263.

Overnight leader Chris Kirk recovered from a slow start to close with a five-birdie 66 and secure outright second place, finishing a stroke in front of fellow American Jerry Kelly (65), the 2002 champion at Waialae.