Jan 18 American Patrick Reed moved closer to his second victory on the PGA Tour in record style after stretching his lead to a commanding seven shots in Saturday's third round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California.

Two strokes ahead overnight, Reed again took advantage of ideal scoring conditions with superb iron play and brilliant putting as he fired a nine-under-par 63 on the Nicklaus Private course, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event.

With barely a whisper of wind in bright desert sunshine, the burly 23-year-old piled up eight birdies, an eagle at the 16th and a bogey on the easiest of the three courses to post a PGA Tour record low, with regard to par, of 27-under 189.

"Just keeping everything in play and when I am doing that my iron play right now is good enough that I'm giving myself a lot of good chances to get birdie," Reed told Golf Channel.

"My putter is hot and when the putter is hot, you're going to go low. It doesn't matter how far I am (from the hole), I feel I am going to make it."

Reed shot a 63 for a third successive day and eclipsed the previous mark of 25 under held by fellow Americans Steve Stricker (2010 John Deere Classic), Pat Perez (2009 Bob Hope Classic) and Gay Brewer