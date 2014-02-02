Feb 2 Burly American Kevin Stadler overhauled playing partner Bubba Watson to win his maiden PGA Tour title by one shot at the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday.

Two strokes behind the pacesetting Watson overnight, Stadler birdied his first three holes on the way to a three-under-par 68 for a 16-under total of 268 at the TPC Scottsdale.

Stadler narrowly missed a birdie attempt from 10 feet at the par-four 18th, then watched nervously as Watson missed a five-footer for par that would have forced a playoff.

Watson had to settle for a closing 71 and a share of second place at 15 under with Canadian Graham DeLaet (65).