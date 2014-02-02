Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Feb 2 Burly American Kevin Stadler overhauled playing partner Bubba Watson to win his maiden PGA Tour title by one shot at the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday.
Two strokes behind the pacesetting Watson overnight, Stadler birdied his first three holes on the way to a three-under-par 68 for a 16-under total of 268 at the TPC Scottsdale.
Stadler narrowly missed a birdie attempt from 10 feet at the par-four 18th, then watched nervously as Watson missed a five-footer for par that would have forced a playoff.
Watson had to settle for a closing 71 and a share of second place at 15 under with Canadian Graham DeLaet (65). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.