March 16 Veteran Australian John Senden emerged last man standing with two late birdies to win the $5.7 million Tampa Bay Championship by a stroke on Sunday.

Senden is noted for his stellar long game, but it was his short game that enabled him to clinch the victory as he pitched in from 70 feet at the 16th and then holed a 20-foot putt at the 17th to break clear of a logjam.

He parred the last to shoot a 70 and finish at seven-under-par 277, one stroke ahead of American Kevin Na, who birdied the 17th but could only par the last in gusty winds at the Copperhead course at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Six players were within one stroke of the lead late in the final round.

The victory is Senden's second on the PGA Tour and his first anywhere since the 2006 Australian Open.

The 42-year-old earned $1.026 million and a Masters invitation.

(Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)