PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 10 Germany's Martin Kaymer bogeyed the par-four last to drop back into a tie for the lead with playing partner Jordan Spieth after Saturday's third round of the Players Championship.

Kaymer, who had been a stroke in front of the chasing pack overnight, overshot the 18th green with his approach, chipped up to nine feet and missed the par putt to card an even-par 72 on a breezy afternoon at the TPC Sawgrass.

That left the German at 12-under 204, level with American young gun Spieth (71) who had appeared likely to bogey the final hole when his tee shot sailed right into a tree line from where he struck his second shot 56 yards short of the green.

After his third had nestled on the fringe 13 feet past the flagstick, the 20-year-old Spieth nervelessly drained the par putt to remain at 12 under and pumped his right fist in delight.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia, the 2008 Players champion, was a further three strokes back at nine under after carding a 69, level on 207 with Australian John Senden (68).