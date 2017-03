July 13 American Brian Harman clinched a late ticket to the British Open when he won the John Deere Classic by one stroke in Silvis, Illinois, on Sunday.

The left-hander handled the pressure of leading to card a closing five-under-par 66 at TPC John Deere Run.

He had the luxury of three-putting the final hole, tapping in from six inches to finish at 22-under 262, while compatriot Zach Johnson (64) was second at 21-under.

"I bought my passport and a couple of jackets. I can't wait to get on that plane," Harman told CBS television.

