LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 Pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy recovered from a stumbling start and overcame a series of challengers to clinch his fourth major title by one shot at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

A stroke in front of the chasing pack overnight, the Northern Irish world number one regained control after the turn before signing off with a three-under-par 68 at Valhalla Golf Club for a 16-under total of 268. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)