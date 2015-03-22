March 22 American Matt Every successfully defended his Arnold Palmer Invitational title when he sank a 15-foot birdie putt at the final hole to beat Henrik Stenson by one stroke in Florida on Sunday.

Every, who had not posted a top-25 finish since last June, suddenly struck form to clinch his second victory on the PGA Tour.

He shot a 66 and finished at 19-under-par 269 on the Bay Hill course in Orlando.

Swede Stenson (70) rued what might have been after bogeying the 15th hole and failing to birdie the easy par-five 16th.

He missed a 20-foot birdie at the last that would have earned a playoff.