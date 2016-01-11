Jan 10 Jordan Spieth underlined his status as world number one by cruising to an eight-shot victory at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday after repelling an early challenge by fellow American Patrick Reed.

On a breezy day at the Kapalua Resort on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the imperious Spieth signed off with a six-under-par 67 to clinch his seventh career title on the PGA Tour, matching Tiger Woods in achieving that total before the age of 23.

The 22-year-old Spieth outclassed the elite, winners-only field of 32 at Kapalua as he mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey to post a 30-under total of 262.

He became only the second player to finish a 72-hole event on the PGA Tour at 30-under par or better, emulating South African Ernie Els who won the 2003 Tournament of Champions with a 31-under aggregate.

Defending champion Reed cut Spieth's lead to three shots after making a sizzling start to the final round but he ran out of steam after the turn on the way to a 69 and had to settle for a distant second place. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Edtiing by Ian Ransom)