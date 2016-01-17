Jan 16 Brandt Snedeker missed birdie putts from 12 feet on the last two holes and had to settle for a share of the lead with fellow American Zac Blair after the third round of the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday.

Widely known as one of the best putters in the game, Snedeker finished up with a flawless four-under-par 66 on a calm afternoon at Waialae Country Club to post a 16-under total of 194 in pursuit of his eighth PGA Tour victory.

Blair, who is still seeking his first win on the U.S. circuit, fired a bogey-free 64 to end the day level with Snedeker at the top, though he squandered a golden opportunity to birdie the last when he missed a putt from three feet.

Compatriot Kevin Kisner, who for most of the day duelled with Snedeker and Blair for the lead, was alone in third place at 15-under after carding a 66. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Patrick Johnston)