Feb 14 American journeyman Vaughn Taylor ended a PGA Tour title drought of more than a decade with an explosive back nine to clinch a one-shot victory at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in California on Saturday.

Taylor began the final round six strokes off the pace but five birdies after the turn propelled him to a closing seven-under-par 65 at a blustery Pebble Beach Golf Links as he posted a winning total of 17-under 270.

Overnight leader Phil Mickelson, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2013 British Open, stunningly missed a five-foot birdie putt at the last to force a playoff and had to settle for second place after carding a roller-coaster 72.

Swede Jonas Blixt (69) was a further stroke back in third at 15 under. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)