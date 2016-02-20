PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 20 Former champion Bubba Watson birdied three of the last eight holes to edge one stroke clear of a congested leaderboard in the third round of the Northern Trust Open on Saturday.

The American left-hander used his booming length off the tee and his creativity around the greens to good advantage as he fired a four-under-par 67 at a sun-splashed Riviera Country Club, a venue he has always relished playing.

Champion here in 2014, Watson mixed five birdies with a lone bogey on a firm and fast-running layout to post a 12-under total of 201, one better than fellow Americans Dustin Johnson (68), Chez Reavie (69) and Jason Kokrak (70, the overnight leader.

World number three Rory McIlroy (67) was a further stroke back at 10 under, level with Australians Adam Scott (67) and Marc Leishman (68), South Korean KJ Choi (67) and American Kevin Chappell (66). (Editing by Andrew Both)