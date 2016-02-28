Feb 28 Adam Scott held his nerve over the tough closing stretch at the Honda Classic to end a title drought of nearly two years on Sunday, clinching his 12th PGA Tour victory by one shot at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

The Australian world number 13 outduelled his Spanish playing competitor Sergio Garcia as he carded a level-par 70 in blustery conditions on the challenging PGA National layout.

Tied for the lead with Garcia with eight holes to play, Scott played steadier golf down the stretch to post a nine-under total of 271 as the Spaniard's game unravelled.

Garcia, who had been bidding for a ninth PGA Tour win, had to settle for second place after bogeying the 16th and 17th holes, before rebounding with a birdie at the last for a 71. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)