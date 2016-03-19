March 19 Australia's Jason Day, seeking his eighth PGA Tour victory, rebounded from a stumbling start to preserve a two-shot lead after Saturday's third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

Two ahead overnight, the world number three bogeyed the par-three second after finding a bunker off the tee but birdied three of the next six holes on the way to a two-under 70 at Bay Hill.

Though Day also bogeyed the 11th, he broke two strokes clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard with a two-putt birdie at the par-five 16th before parring the last two holes to post a 15-under total of 201.

Swede Henrik Stenson, who briefly led by one after sinking a 13-foot putt to eagle the par-five sixth, returned a 70 to share second place at 13-under with Americans Troy Merritt (67) and Kevin Chappell (67).

Former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose of England (71) was a further two strokes back, level with American Derek Fathauer (69).

Australian Adam Scott, seeking a third straight victory on tour, shot 70 to fall nine strokes behind.

World number two Rory McIlroy mixed three birdies with three double-bogeys to card 75 and fall a distant 16 strokes off the pace. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)