March 20 Jason Day sank a four-foot par putt at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.

The Australian earlier holed a clutch 12-foot birdie at the par-three 17th to set up his fifth victory in his past 12 starts on the PGA Tour.

He carded a closing 70 on the Bay Hill course in Orlando to finish at 17-under-par 271, while American Kevin Chappell (69) claimed second place on 16-under.

Day, 28, collects $1.134 million for his eighth victory on tour. He also rises from third to second in the world rankings. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)