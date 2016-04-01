April 1 Charley Hoffman remained one stroke clear midway through the weather-interrupted second round of the Houston Open on Friday, despite bogeying his final hole at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

One ahead of the chasing pack overnight, American Hoffman fired a two-under-par 70 to post a 10-under total of 134 in the final PGA Tour event before next week's Masters, the first of the year's four major championships.

Hoffman, who had opened with a scintillating 64, was two ahead with one hole to play but ran up a five at the par-four 18th after finding a bunker off the tee and failing to reach the green in two.

That left the three-time PGA Tour winner a stroke in front of compatriot Jamie Lovemark (68), with fellow American Will MacKenzie (68) a further two shots back.

World number two Jordan Spieth, looking to hone his game ahead of his title defence at next week's Masters, once again followed an impressive round with a mediocre one as he tagged a 73 to his opening 67 for 140.

The 22-year-old American mixed three birdies with four bogeys, three of them coming in his last seven holes, as he finished six strokes off the early pace.

Spieth won five PGA Tour titles last year, including two majors, but that consistent excellence has given way of late to a series of poor rounds that have sabotaged him.

Among his lowlights this season, the Texan has posted rounds of 76 (Valspar Championship), 79 (Northern Trust Open) and 74 (Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

The cut was projected to fall at two-under 142, though the second round may spill over into Saturday after play was delayed by 90 minutes earlier on Friday due to the threat of lightning. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)