April 3 American journeyman Jim Herman earned a last-minute invitation to the Masters when he secured a one-stroke victory at the Houston Open in Texas on Sunday.

Herman, whose event preparation included a social round with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, carded a closing four-under-par 68 at the Golf Club of Houston.

Boosted by a chip-in birdie at the 16th hole, he made a tap-in par at the final hole to finish at 15-under 273, while Swede Henrik Stenson (68) finished in second place after missing an 18-foot birdie putt at the last.

Herman, 38, had never come close to winning in 105 career starts on the PGA Tour.

Jordan Spieth, in his final round before opening defense of his Masters title on Thursday, double-bogeyed the final hole to shoot 70 and finish seven strokes off the pace. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)