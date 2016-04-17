Golf-Mickelson breaks par for 50th time at Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Phil Mickelson broke par for the 50th time at Augusta National on Thursday, overcoming the whipping winds for a one-under-par 71 in the opening round at the U.S. Masters.
April 17 South African Branden Grace delivered a final-round master class to clinch a long expected first victory on the PGA Tour by two shots at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday.
The world number 14, who thrust himself into the limelight at the game's highest level with top-four finishes last year at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, closed with a superb five-under-par 66 at the Harbour Town course on Hilton Head Island.
Helped by pinpoint distance control with his irons and brilliant putting on lightning-fast greens, Grace mixed seven birdies with just two bogeys to post a nine-under total of 275 in the first PGA Tour event after last week's Masters.
Third-round leader Luke Donald of England, striving to end a four-year title drought on the U.S. circuit, carded a 71 to share second place with Scotland's Russell Knox, who signed off with a 67 on a sun-bathed afternoon. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Fred Couples is not surprised by much at the Augusta National after teeing it up at 32 U.S. Masters, but Thursday's opening round whipped up something that even he had never experienced before. "It was hard. It was windy," said 57-year-old Couples after returning a very solid one-over 73. "I've never seen it like this."
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Rory McIlroy rode a late fightback to card an even-par 72 at the Augusta National on Thursday, keeping alive the world number two's hopes of a maiden U.S. Masters title to complete his collection of golf's four majors.