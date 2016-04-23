April 23 American Ricky Barnes, a former U.S. amateur champion seeking his first PGA Tour victory, birdied four of the last eight holes to grab a one-shot lead after the third round of the Texas Open in San Antonio on Saturday.

Though he bogeyed the par-five 18th after pulling his tee shot left into tall grass, Barnes delivered a superb exhibition of pinpoint approach play for most of the day as he fired a five-under-par 67 on the Oaks layout at TPC San Antonio.

Playing his eighth full-time season on the PGA Tour, Barnes posted an 11-under total of 205 to end the round a stroke in front of his compatriot Brendan Steele, the 36-hole leader who slipped off the pace as he ground out a 72.

American Charley Hoffman, bidding for his fourth win on the U.S. circuit, carded an adventurous 70 on a sun-splashed afternoon to finish at nine-under, level with England's Luke Donald (68). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)