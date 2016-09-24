Sept 24 Dustin Johnson opened the door to his rivals with a late double-bogey, falling into a tie for lead with fellow American Kevin Chappell after the third round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.

Johnson was on the wrong end of a three-shot swing at the par-four 17th, which he double-bogeyed after a poor drive, while Chappell countered with a birdie on the hole.

But world number two Johnson fought back with a birdie at the par-five 18th to card one-under-par 69, while Chappell had a steady 68.

They finished the round on eight-under-par 202, two strokes ahead of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (66) and American Ryan Moore (66).

Johnson, the top seed in the FedExCup standings, will win the season-long points race and a $10 million bonus if he also wins the tournament on Sunday.

But Chappell, 15th in the points standings, is unlikely to claim the FedExCup top prize even if he wins the tournament. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)