Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 4 A hole-in-one boosted Justin Thomas to a one-stroke lead over fellow American Dustin Johnson, and a two-shot cushion over Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy after the third round at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Saturday.
American Thomas took over thanks in no small measure to his ace at the par-three 13th, where his six-iron from 232 yards took a big hop and disappeared into the cup on the second bounce.
The world number eight carded 66 for 12-under-par 201 with one round left.
Johnson found his putting touch to also card 66, while American compatriot Mickelson overcame some poor driving and used a couple of fortunate breaks to shoot 68, with Northern Irishman McIlroy firing a solid 70. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.