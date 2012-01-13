* DeLaet sets Waialae pace with seven-under-par 63
* Feels 'great' on return to PGA Tour after back problems
(Updates at end of round)
Jan 12 A year after back surgery almost
entirely wiped out his 2011 campaign, pain-free Canadian Graham
DeLaet made a near-perfect start to his 2012 season in
Thursday's opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The 29-year-old from Saskatchewan took advantage of
surprisingly benign conditions at Waialae Country Club in
Honolulu, firing a seven-under-par 63 to surge into a two-shot
lead.
DeLaet, who competed in only four events last year, recorded
six birdies, a chip-in for eagle and a lone bogey to set a
sizzling pace in the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the
season.
"I'm just so excited to be back out," a smiling DeLaet told
reporters. "Just being in Hawaii, period, is a great way to
start the year and to come out and fire a nice round in the
opening round was great."
South Korean KJ Choi, the 2008 Sony Open champion who has
always enjoyed playing at Waialae, carded a 65 to finish level
with Swede Carl Pettersson and American Kyle Reifers.
American world number five Steve Stricker, who clinched the
PGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on
Monday, also made a strong start with a 66.
Asked to assess his all-round fitness, DeLaet replied: "I'm
feeling great. I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent, but better than
three years ago, even before the real bad injury.
"There was times (after the surgery) when I didn't know if I
was going to be able to play (again). I was in a pretty bad
place mentally and physically, but it's just nice to be back
"I had a good season my rookie campaign (in 2010), and then
it was all basically just taken away. And I realise now how
fortunate we are to be playing golf for a living. My whole
attitude is definitely better."
LINGERING PAIN
DeLaet had surgery on his lower back on Jan. 3 last year and
returned to competition in June before lingering pain forced him
to abort his season after playing just two events apiece on the
PGA Tour and its feeder Nationwide Tour.
He is competing on the 2012 PGA Tour in the major medical
extension category and has 26 events to earn a total of $657,694
to secure his card for 2013.
"I really think that if I can just go out and play my game
here for the next five or six months, I can make it happen,"
said DeLaet, a three-times winner on the Canadian Professional
Golf Tour.
Stricker, mentally and physically fatigued after his
impressive victory on the hilly terrain at the Kapalua Resort,
was delighted with his first-round 66.
"It's just a quick turnaround from last week and it's a
difficult course that we walked last week," the 44-year-old
said. "And when you're in contention trying to win, the mental
aspect of it is tougher too.
"But I rested up the last couple of days pretty much and I
felt a little better out there today."
Of the other big names competing at Waialae, U.S. PGA
Championship winner Keegan Bradley opened with a 67 while U.S.
Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III carded a 70.
American Mark Wilson, who won last year's Sony Open by two
shots, launched his title defence with a five-bogey 73.
