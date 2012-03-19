(Adds quotes, details)
March 18 Englishman Luke Donald regained the
number one ranking from Rory McIlroy when he won the Transitions
Championship at Palm Harbor, Florida on Sunday.
Donald clinched the tournament after he won a sudden-death
playoff with South Korean Bae Sang-moon and the American pair of
Robert Garrigus and Jim Furyk.
"Obviously it feels great. My focus this week was to try and
win. I wasn't really thinking about the world rankings," Donald
said.
The four finished the event locked at 13-under-par, just one
stroke clear of another group of four players, on a heavily
congested leaderboard.
Donald, who had closed with a bogey-free round of five-under
66, won on the first playoff hole when he drained a birdie putt
from less than seven feet after a brilliant approach shot from
around 157 yards out of the rough.
Garrigues, who finished with a 64, two hours before the
final group, narrowly missed a birdie putt from seven feet. Bae,
who closed with a 68, and Furyk (6), both missed longer,
downhill putts.
"I had a great day," said Garrigues.
"If you would have told me I would have been in a playoff
this morning when I woke up, I would have pretty much told you
you were crazy."
The win provided the 34-year-old Donald with his fifth
career victory on the PGA Tour and elevated him back to the top
of the world rankings.
He first became number one last year when he beat compatriot
Lee Westwood in a playoff and stayed there for 40 weeks until he
was passed by McIlroy two weeks ago when the Northern Irishman
won the Honda Classic.
The pair are not due to play again until next month's
Masters, the first major of 2012, starting at Augusta National
on April 5.
"There might be a little bit more hype around me now," Donald
said. "But ... I've been through that. I still think Rory and
obviously Tiger (Woods) will be getting a lot of the attention."
McIlroy did not play the Transitions but was among the first
to congratulate Donald, tweeting his Ryder Cup team mate within
minutes of his victory.
"Well I enjoyed it while it lasted! Congrats @LukeDonald!
Impressive performance!" McIlroy wrote.
South African Ernie Els, needing to win to be assured of a
place in next month's Masters at Augusta, led for most of the
final day before making bogey on each of the last two holes to
miss out on the playoff by a shot.
"It's going to be tough. I'm pretty hot now, and it's
difficult to talk with a straight head here," Els said.
"If I take stock, I think I'm playing good golf, and I've
got to head into the next couple of weeks trying to get a win."
