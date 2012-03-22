ORLANDO, Florida, March 22 South Korea's Charlie Wi took the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday after firing a fine six-under-par 66 at Bay Hill.

Wi mixed seven birdies with a bogey on the par-four eighth hole for a two-stroke lead over American Nick Watney at the penultimate tour event before the April 5-8 Masters.

Former world number one Tiger Woods and England's Justin Rose were among a pack of golfers sitting three shots back of Wi after posting scores of 69.

"I didn't really do anything great today. I was just solid all day," said Woods. "I drove the ball well, hit my irons decent and putted alright. I had two three-putts but also made a couple of bombs out there."

Anthony Kim (69), who started on the back nine, had the most eventful opening round among the early starters as his scorecard featured five birdies, a hole-in-one on the 200-yard par-three 17th and four bogeys.

Phil Mickelson, aiming to find his form in time to push for a fourth Masters triumph, shot a one-over 73 with double-bogeys on the third and 18th holes.

"It wasn't the greatest round. I had a middle stretch there of four holes where I played five-over. So I fought back hard to get back to one over," Mickelson told reporters.

"But if I can come out tomorrow and get a hot round, I can get right back in it for the weekend." (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)