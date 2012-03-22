By Simon Evans
ORLANDO, Florida, March 22 South Korea's Charlie
Wi took the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the
Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday after firing a fine
six-under-par 66 at Bay Hill.
Wi mixed seven birdies with a bogey on the par-four eighth
hole for a two-stroke lead over American Nick Watney at the
penultimate tour event before the April 5-8 Masters.
Former world number one Tiger Woods and England's Justin
Rose were among a pack of golfers sitting three shots back of Wi
after posting scores of 69.
"I didn't really do anything great today. I was just solid
all day," said Woods. "I drove the ball well, hit my irons
decent and putted alright. I had two three-putts but also made a
couple of bombs out there."
Anthony Kim (69), who started on the back nine, had the most
eventful opening round among the early starters as his scorecard
featured five birdies, a hole-in-one on the 200-yard par-three
17th and four bogeys.
Phil Mickelson, aiming to find his form in time to push for
a fourth Masters triumph, shot a one-over 73 with double-bogeys
on the third and 18th holes.
"It wasn't the greatest round. I had a middle stretch there
of four holes where I played five-over. So I fought back hard to
get back to one over," Mickelson told reporters.
"But if I can come out tomorrow and get a hot round, I can
get right back in it for the weekend."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)