ORLANDO, Florida, March 24 Tiger Woods, looking to end his long victory drought, will take a one-stroke lead over Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell into Sunday's final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after shooting a one-under par 71 on Saturday.

The former world number one, searching for his first win on the PGA Tour since September 2009, had a four-stroke lead before a bogey on the 14th and a double-bogey on the next where he drove out of bounds into a neighbouring garden.

A birdie on the par-five 16th restored some calm to Woods's round but McDowell kept up the pressure with a birdie on the par-three 17th, where he drove to six feet from the hole on his way to posting 71.

Woods stood on 11-under-par 205 through 54 holes.

South African Ernie Els, who needs a win here or next week in Houston to gain a berth at the Masters, is well-placed for a Sunday push after a fine 67 which left him just three strokes behind Woods, alongside Briton Ian Poulter.

