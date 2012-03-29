* Pettersson shoots 65 to set early pace
* Cabrera joint leader before play is suspended
(Updates after play is suspended for the day)
March 29 Carl Pettersson rebounded from missed
cuts in his last two PGA Tour starts by charging into an early
tie for the lead in Thursday's weather-hit opening round of the
Houston Open in Humble, Texas.
The 34-year-old Swede, putting superbly on the slick greens
at Redstone Golf Club, birdied five of his first eight holes on
the way to a seven-under-par 65 in the final tune-up event
before next week's Masters.
Pettersson, a four-times champion on the U.S. circuit,
briefly got to eight under but bogeyed the par-four 17th before
finishing level with long-hitting Angel Cabrera of Argentina.
Americans Ricky Barnes and Jeff Maggert were a further
stroke back after opening with matching 66s before play was
suspended at 2:27 p.m. ET (1827 GMT) due to the threat of
lightning in the area.
More than an inch of rain saturated the course during the
afternoon and organisers later abandoned play for the day with
only 51 players having completed the opening round.
Among those who will resume, or start, round one on Friday
morning are defending champion Phil Mickelson, three-times major
winner Ernie Els and Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.
Pettersson, who reached the turn in five-under 31, was
delighted with his score after missing successive cuts at the
Transitions Championship and last week's Arnold Palmer
Invitational.
"I got off to a great start ... kept it going and got it to
eight under," the Swede told reporters after mixing eight
birdies with a lone bogey.
"It was a little disappointing bogeying 17, but I gave
myself a great chance on 18 and didn't make it. I'm happy with
seven under. I played really good ... solid from the tee, hit
good irons and putted really well."
CHANGED SET-UP
Asked what had made the difference following his two missed
cuts, Pettersson replied: "I changed my set-up. I opened up my
stance and enabled my left hip to really fire through the ball.
I play my best when my club really exits left through the ball.
"I felt like I was striking the ball well again, and I told
myself this morning just to play aggressive, shoot at the pins
and see what happens. Hopefully I can get on a roll here."
Pettersson, who won the most recent of his PGA Tour titles
at the 2010 Canadian Open, made the most of relatively calm
conditions at Redstone before the thunderstorm swept across the
course later in the day.
"It started blowing on 17 and 18 but other than that, it was
perfect," said the Swede, who used a broomstick putter on the
greens. "It's always nice to play when it's cloudy. You can read
the greens better."
British world number three Lee Westwood and fifth-ranked
American Steve Stricker each carded 68s while U.S. Ryder Cup
player Hunter Mahan opened with a 69.
Three-times Masters champion Mickelson, who won last year's
Houston Open by three shots after closing with a sizzling
seven-under-par 65, was one under after three holes when play
was suspended for the day.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue)