April 1 American Hunter Mahan became the first golfer to record multiple wins on the PGA Tour this year by claiming a one-stroke victory over Sweden's Carl Pettersson at the Houston Open in Humble, Texas, on Sunday.

Mahan, who won the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, shot a one-under-par 71 in Sunday's final round at Redstone for a 16-under-par total of 272.

"I feel great. I had the lead for most of the back nine and hit some clutch shots, especially on 18. It feels great," Mahan said after claiming his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour.

Mahan, 29, said the victory boosted his confidence and that he was looking forward to a chance at capturing his first major championship at the April 5-8 Masters at Augusta National.

"I'm playing good. I'm glad I'm going to Augusta, it's really a special place and I'm looking forward to going there."

Pettersson, who held the lead before a two-shot swing in the middle of the round put Mahan back on top of the leaderboard, also posted a 71 for 273.

Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa began the day with a two-stroke lead but double-bogeyed the fifth and eighth holes to slide back.

Oosthuizen, who romped to a seven-stroke victory at the 2010 British Open, got back on track on the back nine with three birdies to complete a 75 and finish third at 274.

Tied for fourth place at 14-under 276 were Americans Phil Mickelson (71), Keegan Bradley (71) and Jeff Overton (68) along with Briton Brian Davis (74).

Pettersson used a birdie at the first and another at the fourth hole to move into the lead as Oosthuizen struggled.

But the burly Swede bogeyed the 10th as Mahan ended a string of eight successive pars with a birdie at the ninth to take the lead. Mahan added a stroke to his advantage with another birdie at the 10th.

Mahan, who stood second after three rounds, gave back a stroke with a bogey at the par-three 14th, but held his nerve down the stretch.

Holding the one-shot lead, the American hit a perfect drive at the 488-yard par-four 18th and striped a seven-iron on a line just past the pin and two-putted for victory. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)