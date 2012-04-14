April 13 Unheralded Colt Knost carded an
error-free five-under 66 to grab the spotlight and the midway
lead at the Heritage Classic on Hilton Head Island in South
Carolina on Friday as the 26-year-old searches for his first PGA
Tour victory.
Knost turned in a polished effort in ideal conditions at the
Harbour Town Golf Links, carding two birdies on his outward nine
and three more coming home to help him to a two-day total of
nine-under 133 and a two-shot lead over Swede Carl Pettersson.
"One of my goals this year is to win," Knost, who had shared
the overnight lead with Chad Campbell and Vaughn Taylor, told
reporters.
"I'm happy with how my game is and I'm happy with how I'm
progressing. I like my chances and I love the way I'm playing
right now."
Pettersson put himself into contention with a brilliant
six-under 65 to sit alone in second, one stroke clear of
Americans Harris English, with a 68, and two-time champion Boo
Weekly, who moved into position for a Heritage hat-trick with a
66.
After an opening round of level par, Brandt Snedeker's title
defence picked up steam with a scorching front nine that
included six birdies.
The American stumbled on the inward nine with a pair of
bogeys but still finished with a solid four-under 67 to join a
group of four other players tied for seventh place on 138, five
shots off the pace.
British world number one Luke Donald, who lost to Snedeker
in a playoff last year, was also in battling mood, rebounding
from an opening round 75 with a two-under 69 to just slip in
just under the three-over cutline.
Donald needs a top eight finish this week to maintain his
top ranking ahead of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.
American Jason Dufner, who had a share of the midway lead at
the Masters last week, joined Donald on two-over 144 after
signing for a bogey-free 66.
Padraig Harrington had been hoping to build on a solid
eighth place showing at Augusta but the Irishman will have the
weekend off after a one-over 72 left him one short of the cut.
Harrington was joined by Spanish Ryder Cup captain Jose
Maria Olazabal, who returned a 73 to miss the cut by five shots.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by John
O'Brien)