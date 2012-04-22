April 22 Former British Open champion Ben Curtis registered his first PGA Tour victory in six years by holding off a pair of pursuers down the stretch to claim a two-stroke victory at the Texas Open in San Antonio on Sunday.

Curtis, the 2003 British Open winner, made a 22-foot par-saving putt at the 17th hole and then sank a birdie putt at the last to finish with a flourish for a level-par 72 and nine-under 279 total at TPC San Antonio.

Fellow-Americans Matt Every (71) and 21-year-old John Huh (69) tied for second place at 281, though the outcome was in doubt right up to the finish as they trailed Curtis by one stroke heading to the 18th.

For the 34-year-old American, who entered the tournament ranked 285th in the world after struggling over the last couple of years, it was his fourth PGA victory but first since the 2006 Booz Allen Classic. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)