June 8 J.B. Holmes tore up the front nine at TPC
Southwind on Friday en route to a 64 and a one-stroke lead over
fellow American John Merrick early in the second round of the
St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.
Holmes, who shot a level-par 70 in the first round, birdied
the second and third holes and ran off four straight birdies
from the sixth to stand at six-under 134 at the midway mark of
the tournament.
The 30-year-old, long-hitting Kentuckian has fashioned an
extraordinary comeback from brain surgery last September,
posting two top-10 finishes this season and tying for 13th at
last week's Memorial.
Overnight co-leader Merrick added a 69 to his opening 66 for
a 135 total on a better day for scoring following the windy
conditions from Thursday's first round.
U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and
American Jeff Maggert, who was tied for the overnight lead, were
among the day's late starters and near the top of the
leaderboard.
Tied in the clubhouse for third place on four-under-par 136
were U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III (68), fellow-American
Ken Duke (68) and South Korean Noh Seung-yul (69).
John Daly, playing through a sponsor's exemption at what was
once his home course, stayed in the hunt with a one-under-par 69
for a 137 total, a figure shared by Americans Boo Weekley
(67)and J.J. Killeen (69), Sweden's Daniel Chopra (65) and
Australian Nick O'Hern (67).
