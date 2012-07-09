* Potter wins maiden PGA Tour title at third extra hole
July 8 PGA Tour rookie Ted Potter Jr. won his
first title on the U.S. circuit with a nerve-jangling playoff
victory over fellow American Troy Kelly at the Greenbrier
Classic in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Sunday.
As the late afternoon shadows lengthened on the Old White
TPC Course, Potter sealed the win with a four-foot birdie putt
at the third extra hole, the par-three 18th, after Kelly missed
his attempt from 45 feet.
Left-hander Potter had a golden opportunity to wrap up
victory one hole earlier, at the par-five 17th, but he lipped
out with a birdie putt from five feet after Kelly had rolled in
a 20-footer to save par.
The two journeymen, who have played most of their golf on
the 'mini' tours, finished the regulation 72 holes on
16-under-par 264, Kelly closing with a four-under 66 and Potter
storming home birdie-par-eagle-birdie for a 64.
"This was just a big relief after all the struggles the last
few weeks, knowing that now I've got a couple of years to try to
improve on my game and win some more tournaments," Potter said
after becoming the sixth first-time winner on the 2012 PGA Tour.
The 28-year-old, who earned his PGA Tour card by finishing
second on the 2011 Nationwide Tour money list, had missed the
cut in his five previous events.
"When you're missing cuts every week, you get down on
yourself," said Potter, ranked 218th in the world. "But the plus
side for me is I was still young. I just knew I had plenty of
time, just be patient and it will come back around again."
South Korean Charlie Wi eagled the 17th on the way to a 65
to share third place at 14 under with PGA Tour rookie Charlie
Beljan (67).
TUMBLED BACKWARDS
U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, two strokes ahead overnight
in pursuit of a fourth PGA Tour title, tumbled backwards with
three consecutive bogeys from the 12th to finish with a 73 in a
five-way tie for seventh.
"It was just one of those unfortunate nine holes where all
week everything had been going right and in nine holes
everything couldn't have gone worse," Simpson said of his
nightmare closing stretch.
For much of Sunday afternoon, the tournament appeared to
come down to a head-to-head between world number five Simpson
and 464th-ranked Kelly as they dueled for the title in the final
pairing.
Kelly made a fast start, birdies at the second and fourth,
where he hit a superb approach to three feet, putting him in a
tie for the lead with Simpson at 14 under.
He then birdied the par-four fifth to move one stroke clear
of his playing partner, who safely parred the first five holes.
Simpson regained a share of the lead when he sank a
four-footer to birdie the seventh before Kelly fell back with a
bogey on nine after finding the left rough off the tee and
missing the green with his approach.
Kelly again moved into a tie at the top with a birdie at the
11th, where he knocked in a three-footer, before Simpson began
his slide backwards with bogeys at the 12th, where he
three-putted, and at the 13th.
Kelly briefly moved two ahead of the pack after sinking an
11-footer to birdie the 14th before Potter took the tournament
into a playoff with his barnstorming finish.
While Kelly was bitterly disappointed to miss out on a
maiden PGA Tour title, he was able to celebrate a spot at this
month's British Open via a six-tournament money list that ended
on Sunday.
"I had a lot of fun, and I'm looking forward to getting in
this kind of position some more," said the 33-year-old, who
earned a late British Open berth for Royal Lytham along with
Potter and Australia's Marc Leishman.
"When you're coming down the stretch, you've got to look
back on things that you've had success in and just believe in
yourself to hit those shots again," added Kelly, who turned
professional in 2003.
