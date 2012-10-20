(Corrects placing of Michael Thompson in final par)

Oct 19 India's Arjun Atwal carded eight birdies and a lone bogey to rocket into a one-shot lead over Davis Love III and Jim Furyk after Friday's second round of the McGladrey Classic at Sea Island in Georgia.

Atwal has not won anywhere since his maiden PGA Tour win in 2010 and his best finish this year is a share of 19th place at the St. Jude Classic in June but the 39-year-old was sublime en route to a seven-under-par 63 on the Seaside Course.

It moved Atwal, who has made just 11 cuts in 25 starts this year, to a 10-under-par total 130, one shot clear of host and 2012 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Love (66) and veteran Furyk (65) at nine under.

PGA Tour rookie and overnight co-leader Bud Cauley was two shots off the pace after following up his opening-round 62 with an even-par 70, in a share of fourth place with Americans David Toms (67) and Australian Gavin Coles (65) at eight-under.

American Michael Thompson (68) was in a group of six players tied for seventh place, three shots behind Atwal. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)