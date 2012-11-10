Nov 10 Overnight leader Charlie Beljan checked out of a Florida hospital on Saturday and resumed play in the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic despite a major health scare the previous day.

Beljan, hospitalized after suffering an elevated heart-rate and shortness of breath at the tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, was in a three-way tie for first place at 11 under par after playing his first five holes at one over with a birdie, two pars and two bogeys.

"They released me saying that they thought I was good enough maybe not to go play golf, but at least to leave the hospital," the 28-year-old American, who is fighting for a place on the PGA tour for 2013, told reporters.

"I'm still not feeling that great, but shoot, the position I'm in, it's kind of hard not to show up."

Beljan grabbed a three-shot lead on Friday by shooting a 64 despite breathing problems and having to lie down on the course several times during his round.

"That was probably the hardest day of my life," said Beljan, who told reporters he got only an hour of sleep and actually slept with his golf shoes on.

"The end result was that they think that everything was OK. That's why I'm here today," he said.

He said he had suffered similar episodes previously but not as bad as Friday.

Beljan said he passed out on a flight from Reno, Nevada last month and had to be taken to the hospital once the plane landed. Again, doctors were not able to come up with a diagnosis, he said. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)