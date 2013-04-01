March 31 American D.A. Points held his nerve through a late weather delay to claim a one shot victory at the Houston Open on Sunday and earn a ticket to the Masters.

Clinging to a one shot advantage on clubhouse leader Henrik Stenson of Sweden with four holes to play, Points had his momentum interrupted when a storm swept across the Redstone Golf Club, forcing an evacuation of the course.

When play resumed after a nearly three hour delay, Points picked up where he left off carding four consecutive pars to return a bogey-free six-under 66 for a winning total of 16-under 272, one shot clear of Stenson (66) and compatriot Billy Horschel (66).

Dustin Johnson (65) and Ben Crane (68) finished two shots back on 14-under 274.

It was the second career PGA Tour win for Points, whose best previous finish this season was a tie for 63rd after failing to make the cut in seven of nine starts. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry)