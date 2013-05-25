* Five birdies give Kuchar a one-stroke advantage

May 24 American Matt Kuchar held a one-shot lead at 10 under par after 15 holes when the weather-hit second round was suspended for the day at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.

Kuchar, who clinched his fifth PGA Tour title at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, will line up a 40-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th when play resumes at 7:15 a.m. local (1215 GMT) on Saturday.

World number 13 Kuchar, the highest-ranked player in this week's field, raced to the turn in four-under 31 before recording his fifth birdie of the round at the par-four 14th to take over at the top.

The second round had already been suspended for just over two hours earlier in the day due to the threat of lightning at Colonial Country Club, giving the late starters no chance of completing the full 18 holes.

Overnight pacesetter Ryan Palmer, who tied the tournament record low for the opening round after a flawless 62 on Thursday, was at eight under with six holes to play after mixing three birdies with one bogey and a double-bogey.

Canadian Graham DeLaet was the leader in the clubhouse, having succumbed to the infamous "Horrible Horseshoe" before rebounding with two closing birdies to grab the early spotlight.

In pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory, the 31-year-old from Saskatchewan put a welcome smile back on his face as he carded a three-under-par 67 in overcast conditions to post a nine-under total of 131.

Americans Josh Teater (67), Jordan Spieth (67) and 2004 champion Steve Flesch (64) were tied for second, with Swede Fredrik Jacobson (67) and American Chris Stroud (66) a further stroke back at seven under.

DELAET DELIGHT

DeLaet completed his 67 before the siren sounded to halt the action, and was delighted with his overall position after going bogey-bogey-bogey on his back nine over the "Horrible Horseshoe" stretch of holes from the par-four third to the par-four fifth.

"It was disappointing to make those three bogeys in a row," DeLaet told Golf Channel after ending the day with a total of seven birdies and four bogeys.

"We got to the sixth hole and I just wanted to get the ball in the fairway and hit it in the middle of the green. I had a pretty reasonable short iron in there but I just wanted to make sure I didn't make another bogey.

"I parred six and seven, then had great birdies on eight and nine to finish and just kind of calm my nerves a little bit. I knew I was in contention ... it was definitely a great finish."

DeLaet, whose best PGA Tour finish was a tie for third at the 2010 Houston Open in his rookie season, drained a 28-footer at the par-three eighth and a 12-footer at the par-four ninth to take over at the top of the leaderboard.

"I got myself right back in it," he said. "My game feels good and I'm making some putts here the last couple of days, which always helps."

DeLaet, a three-times winner on the Canadian Tour where he clinched the order of merit title in 2009, has recorded three top-10s in 14 starts on the 2013 PGA Tour as he seeks a breakthrough victory on the ultra competitive U.S. circuit.

The cut was projected to fall at one-under 139 with 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa and former major winners David Toms and Davis Love III among those in danger of missing out. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue/Greg Stutchbury)