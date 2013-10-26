Oct 26 Ryan Moore and his playing partners suffered a bizarre back-nine meltdown on Saturday but the American still managed to maintain a share of the lead with compatriot Chris Stroud going into the final round of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Moore carded a third-round three-under 69 to share the lead with Stroud (68) at 12-under, a stroke ahead of big-hitting Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat (69) and American Gary Woodland (67).

The 31-year-old Moore was six-under for the round coming down the stretch and held a three-stroke advantage, but the American bogeyed the 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th holes to let the chasing pack reel him in.

"It was almost two different days out there," Moore, who is looking for his first win since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2012, said.

"I'm rolling it well and if I'm putting well, I'm going to have opportunities and I know I'm going to make some birdies."

Former U.S. PGA champion Keegan Bradley, who held a four-stroke lead overnight, fell back with a double-bogey on the 12th before dropping further shots on the 13th, 16th and 18th to card a four-over 76 that put him three strokes behind the leaders.

Moore's other playing partner Kiradech, who avoided a penalty at the 13th when his ball moved, hit three birdies and an eagle before a double bogey on the 14th stalled his progress.

Stroud, looking for his first PGA Tour win, also had a tough time of it on the back nine with bogeys on the 12th and 15th but rallied with a birdie on the 16th to get to 12-under.

"I'm pulling from all that experience and what I learned under the gun (at the Travelers) was I don't need to try to do anything fancy," Stroud, who lost in a playoff to Ken Duke at last season's Travelers Championship, said.

"I just need to stick to my game plan... and stick to my strengths, which are chipping, putting and wedges, and get myself in the fairway."

World number three Phil Mickelson mixed four birdies with a lone bogey on the fifth hole to finish five strokes off the lead in the $7 million event, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)