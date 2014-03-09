* Reed claims third career win

* Reed replaces Woods as youngest WGC winner (Adds details)

By Steve Keating

DORAL, Florida, March 9 American Patrick Reed became the youngest winner of a World Golf Championship event when he held on for a one shot victory at the Cadillac Championship on Sunday after an ailing Tiger Woods failed to mount a challenge.

Reed shot a final round of even-par 72 to finish the $9 million tournament at four-under 284, one shot clear of Bubba Watson and Jamie Donaldson. It was Reed's third PGA Tour title in the past eight months.

The 23-year-old began the final day with a two stroke lead and quickly built up a commanding four shot cushion before fighting off a late challenge from Donaldson

The Welshman birdied the 17th hole to close within one shot of Reed. But when Donaldson bogeyed the last after finding a greenside bunker with his approach shot, Reed was able to lay up and seal victory with a bogey.

Donaldson (68) and Watson (70) finished tied for second at three-under but no other players finished the tournament under par.

Woods had moved into contention on Saturday with a third round 66 to start the final day three shots behind but endured a miserable afternoon, returning a six-over 78 to finish tied for 25th.

The world number one did not make a single birdie in his final round and walked gingerly off the course on Sunday with his health once again a concern with the Masters coming up next month.

Woods arrived at Doral with his fitness in question after pulling out of the final round of the Honda Classic a week earlier with back spasms and was grimacing in pain as he completed the championship.

Wearing a red shirt and black slacks as Woods does in his final rounds, Reed displayed the same steely nerve and confidence as the world number one as he worked his way around the redesigned Blue Monster course, that had provided so many scares during the week.

Reed, who replaced Woods as the youngest WGC winner, got off to fast start with a birdie at the first hole before giving the stroke right back with a bogey at the second.

However, Reed responded with back-to-back birdies at the third and fourth holes then reeled off nine straight pars before suffering a wobble at the 14th when he missed a five-foot par putt.

With the pressure mounting and his lead slashed to a single stroke, Reed held his nerve over the closing holes.

He made pars at the 15th, 16th and 17th holes to head to the 18th with a comfortable two-shot lead that allowed him to play safely and win with a bogey. (Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Julian Linden)