CHARLOTTE, North Carolina May 4 Veteran Jim Furyk made a run at the Wells Fargo Championship with a brilliant final round on Sunday.

Furyk, who started the day six strokes off the pace, stormed home with a seven-under-par 65 on another perfect spring day at Quail Hollow.

He finished at 13-under 275, setting a score for other players to chase as they started the back nine.

Fellow American J.B. Holmes took up the challenge and was two strokes ahead of Furyk at 15-under through 12 holes.

He was tied for the lead at the turn, but pulled ahead with birdies at the par-five 10th and par-four 11th, holing a 30-footer at the latter.

Joining Furyk on 13-under was Martin Flores (11 holes), while Jason Bohn (13 holes) was 12-under.

Phil Mickelson, who vaulted into contention with a 63 on Saturday, could not produce an encore performance, dropping two shots in 12 holes to seemingly fall out of contention at nine-under. (Reporting by Andrew Both. Editing by Gene Cherry)