April 5 Long-hitting J.B. Holmes parred the second extra hole to win the Houston Open in a three-way playoff on Sunday.

A tap-in par at the difficult par-four 18th hole enabled Holmes to outlast fellow American Johnson Wagner, who missed a five-foot par putt.

Earlier, Jordan Spieth was eliminated at the first extra hole at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Holmes came from six shots behind in the final round with a brilliant 64 to tie Wagner (69) and Spieth (70) at 16-under-par 272.

It was the fourth PGA Tour victory for the 33-year-old, who had already qualified for the Masters that starts on Thursday.

