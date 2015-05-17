CHARLOTTE, North Carolina May 17 Rory McIlroy retained a four-stroke lead halfway through the final round at the $7.1 million Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

A day after shooting a course-record 61 at Quail Hollow, McIlroy was steady rather than spectacular on the front nine.

The Northern Irishman made tap-in birdies at both of the par-fives, but missed several other makeable putts.

A bogey at the par-three second, where he three-putted, was his first blemish since the first round.

The world number one made the turn at 19-under, while American Patrick Rodgers moved into second place at 15-under.

American Webb Simpson got within three shots after the second hole, but a double-bogey at the sixth, where he three-putted from four feet, effectively ended his chances.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)